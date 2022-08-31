Why This Year’s WWE Clash at The Castle is a Must Watch! Everything You Need to Know

This September, WWE returns to the U.K. for its first major stadium event in 30 years with Clash at the Castle on September 3 rd, 2022. Held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, UK’s biggest stadium, the pay-per-view brings you the return of Drew McIntyre with a championship-clenching opportunity to make

history!

Here’s what to look out for:

The Ultimate Homecoming Match

Two-time WWE Champion, one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, one-time NXT Champion, and a two-time WWE (Raw) Tag Team Champion – Drew McIntyre needs no introduction. The Scottish sensation has his sights set on making history as he looks to end Roman Reign’s 700 day reign as champion in the Ultimate championship.

What are Drew’s chances of achieving this feat?

The Winning attitude - Drew defeated Sheamus in a brutal Good Old Fashioned

Donnybrook Match to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship opportunity on the July 29 episode of SmackDown.

Homeground Advantage - Since Clash at the Castle is WWE’s first major stadium event that is being held in the United Kingdom after 30 years, Drew enters this match with a rare home ground advantage over Roman Reigns, the reigning world champion.

The Charming Welsh Connection

Held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, WWE is bringing to fans a beautiful Welsh connection after 30 years. In Wales, beauty is everywhere, as a distinctive part of the UK, with its own character, language, culture, and way of life. With Celebrities including Anthony Hopkins, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Christian Bale and Taron Egerton to sports legends like Gareth Bale and Shane Williams – Wales has been on the map for its rich culture and talent.

Fans visiting Wales for the first time can also fall in love with the rolling hills, mountains, cascading waterfalls, and stunning coastline, making the castle capital of the world a trip of a lifetime!

This return to Wales has also got Drew McIntyre excited and talking:

Here’s what Drew tweeted about returning to a WWE match in Wales after 30 years-

From the Ultimate Championship, the return of a WWE champion in a venue to take your breath away – Clash at the Castle 2022 is the premium live event to tune into this September!

Tune in to WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 - LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on September 3, 2022, from 10:30 pm IST.

