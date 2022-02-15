Will Lakshya Sen Become India's Best-ever Shuttler?

India has had some really great, top-class shuttlers over the years. Nandu Natekar, Dinesh Khanna were decades ago. I never saw Nandu in his prime. Nor even Dinesh Khanna. But Prakash Padukone, Pulella Gopichand, Syed Modi were legends that I have seen in their prime. I also played in their time.

To this group, we can add Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth. The aforementioned five were India’s best-ever male shuttlers of the modern era, let’s say from the 1960s onwards.

If he had to further cut down the list, we can skip the late Syed Modi, who won the 1982 CWG gold in Australia – his only international title. That leaves us with a motley crew of 4, who were all multi-events champions in the world of badminton.

In sheer statistical terms, it is difficult to rub shoulders with Padukone. 1978 CWG gold, 1977 world championship bronze, 1979 British Masters at Albert hall, 1980 All England, Denmark Open, Swedish Open and the inaugural Alba World Cup Championships, and he also went on to win the Hong Kong Open and German Open, apart from the Indian Masters in 1981. Padukone was 22 years old when he won the CWG gold and 24 when he won the All England. Srikanth won China master in 2014 at an age of 22, defeating legendry Lin Dan in the final. In 2017, he won four Superseries events in a year and was ranked World No 1.

Sen, at the precocious age of 18, won the Scottish Open, Dutch Open at 19 and aged he created history by annexing the India open, defeating the current world champion from Singapore Loh Kean Yew in two straight games.

So how does Sen compare with the other three - that is Gopichand, Padukone and Srikanth? Well firstly there is one thing common in all these 4 shuttlers; all of them were led into this wonderful sport by their elder brothers. Pradeep Padukone was junior boys doubles national champion and Prakash followed suit and became the best ever junior player in the history of the game. Then we have Nandkumar Kidambi, elder brother and doubles specialist, leading Srikant gently in the fascinating world of competitive badminton. And then Rajshekhar, elder brother of Gopichand, who was fond of badminton and a young Gopi used to tag along with him to play the game at Ongole where the family lived. Gopi’s aunt too was a state level player and had played at the nationals. Chirag Sen is elder brother of Lakshya and started the game two years before Lakshya. Both of them learned the rudiments of badminton under the sharp eyes of father Dhirendra.

All of the above were strong players at junior levels, defeating players senior to them. And while Padukone won his first big international title at age 22, Srikant the prestigious China Masters at age 21, Gopi his first international title in Toulouse France and the Scottish Open in Glasgow in 1999 at age 26 and, Sen is by far the youngest to stamp his authority on the game when he snatched the Scottish open in 2018 at age 17 and the Dutch open the very next year. And aT 20, came his biggest achievement yet – the Indian Open crown. His father says that the young boy from Almora used to cry if he lost even a practice game." He is a very hardworking boy, but wants to win always. Even today he gets very upset if he loses any match. And after each loss he wants to practice on strokes which failed in the match".

Sen has an edge over the other four because he started winning title matches at age 17. He also has an edge when it comes to fitness. He is untiring in training and can go on for four long hours, thanks to the strong legs and lungs he has inherited because of birth in Almora, a small hill station in the state of Uttrakhand. Almora is 5000 feet above sea level.

In their own ways, all four are very strong in the selection of strokes, but Sen has an edge here as well in playing innovative style as we saw in the quarterfinal match in the BWF World Championships last year against top Chinese player Jung Pen Zhao. His stunning, swift net taps delivered from a height as he went air-borne were delightful to watch, but damn risky to execute.

“I was facing match point and had to do something different. I had to break his rhythm .He was anticipating i will counter dribble the shot, but i would have played in his hands, so i jumped high to hit the shuttle in a downward stroke. This rattled him and again at next match point, in my favour i used this tactics again." The young champion had told me later. So clearly Sen is willing to play innovative and risky shots which the other three will not do with zeal.

All four have strong self-belief as well – they know their strength. But the game pattern is more or less fixed - predictable. Sen is slightly different here as well. While the others will start slowly and surely, Sen’s will be all about controlled aggression from the start and often goes straight for the jugular. In fact, he used to be impatient before, going into an attack on each and every high shuttle. But at the India Open, he showed that he could play the waiting game very precisely. This is because he is extremely efficient in defence, can dive all over the court retrieving the most difficult looking smashes. The all-court diving for retrieving smashes was probably started by the Malaysian magician Lee Chong Wei as his 5ft 3 inches height was always at receiving end of the angled, sidelines kissing smashes of the 6 ft tall legendary Lin Dan who also jumped high in the air to deliver a telling blow. With his height, plus hand and racket, and the jump meant he caught the bird almost 12-13 ft in the air and gave a really steep and fast angle to the smash.

Padukone and Gopichand never dived-at least I never saw or scrambled all over the court. At times Srikant dives if he is late to defend. For Sen, however, it is a staple diet with everyone doing it all over. Specifically, Loh Kean Yew is probably the fastest player on-court movements now, if not in history, with his leg speed ensuring that he reaches the most difficult shuttles.

Sen is surely brilliant at the net with very controlled dribbles. Dribbles are spinning off the shuttle in such a way that it becomes unplayable by the opponents. But at the World Championship, he was also counter dribbling with aplomb - something not seen too often. Of course, Padukone was the master of dribbles in his time.

Sen has got that knack and is very confident while playing the shot. In all probability, he is the best dribble and counters dribbling player today.

Of the four, Srikant has the best-angled smash and he leaps high in the air to deliver his scorchers. Gopi had also been a real hard hitter in his time. He probably is the hardest among the four but did not usually have the sharp angle of Srikant or the full burst of Sen. The boy from Almora has got both angles and speed and attacks with venom. Actually, Sen is a mixture of Padukone and Gopichand for the smash and net game. And mind you, he is still young and his body has still to develop muscularly. His smashing will only get better.

Coming now to the final point, let us see who has the best deception. I am biased here as in my humble opinion no one can or could match Padukone in that department. His flicks from the net, both backhand and forehand, were poetry in motion, exact and precise. Moreover, he played the net dribble and the net flicks with the same action. The game has become so fast that today everyone just wants a quick point without really building up to it. So, now we can’t see the double-action tosses of Padukone, and that is such a loss to the game.

So why do I feel that Sen is going to be the best ever shuttler from India in men’s singles, and that means eclipsing the record of even his coach and mentor Padukone himself?

For starters. He has started winning international tournaments at a very early age. At least three years before the others. That means he has become used to playing at the highest levels much earlier than others. He has shown that he can think out of the box and is willing to take risks even when facing a match point. That also means he is grounded and is analysing the proceedings fast enough to implement as and when required. The stunning endpoints of his quarterfinals in the world championship really show how sharp he can be.

In defence he can be lightning fast, as we saw in the match against Loh Kean Yew where against a furious onslaught by the world champion, Sen stood his ground and returned every smash diving all over.

He is extremely fit as seen in the world championship and India open. Thanks to his genes and the fact that he is a mountain man, a pahadi, having strong legs and lungs gives him lasting capacity. He is a glutton for hard work - says his coach Vimal Kumar," he is always ready to go that extra mile, never says no to any amount of pressure. He has a great temperament, never gets rattled and is calm, collected most of the time. A delight to coach." He also has mastery on the net game and lightning net taps which the others did not have or are/were not willing to risk of touching the net in the follow-through.

Therefore, measuring all factors above has helped me to come to the conclusion that in all probability Sen is going to become the best ever shuttler from the country. And as he gears up to play in the most hectic season, his focus is going to be to go after the big-ticket events. If he gets his act together and wins All England, World Championship, Asian Games and the CWG- he would have arrived in style and would seal the debate about whether he is the best ever, or not.

And, Sen had also developed a signature stroke that is deadly. Delivered from a good high jump, this ferocious cross-court half smash from the forehand side is reminiscent of the same sort of stroke that late Syed Modi used to unleash time and again. However much you tried, the shuttle fell just inches away from your outstretched frame. Executed from high above, Sen snaps his wrist to give it a steep angle and also used a bit of brushing the shuttle so that it slows down as it hugs the floor. A point winner many times.

