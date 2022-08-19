Will Neeraj Chopra Return to Action at Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra is expected to return to action soon at Lausanne Diamond League Meeting 2022, which starts on August 26. The Tokyo 2020 gold medal winner missed the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a groin injury, which he suffered while winning silver at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

Neeraj’s name does feature on the list of competitors for the javelin throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League Meeting 2022 even but the star athlete is yet to confirm his participation in the event.

The Diamond League in Lausanne is the last where javelin throw features as an event and will decide the top-six finalists for the big final to be held in Zurich on September 6 and 7.

Chopra is currently placed fourth in the standings owing to his second-place finish at the Stockholm Diamond League. Vitezslav Vesely of the Czech Republic and Oliver Helander of Finland are in seventh and 10th places with 5 and 4 points respectively, and can overtake Neeraj if they finish in the top 5 at Lausanne and Chopra does not compete.

Neeraj is currently in Saarbrucken, Germany, along with his coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha. According to reports, he has started light throwing sessions in his rehabilitation and recovery journey but will need a few more days to assess if his body is ready for competition.

“Neeraj is working on his rehabilitation and his team will take a call about the Lausanne Diamond League closer to the event," said a source had told PTI.

“I had been uncomfortable after the pull I felt in my groin during my fourth throw at the World Championships. On having it investigated medically yesterday by a group of doctors here in the US, a minor strain was discovered and I have been advised to undergo rehabilitation and give it rest for the next few weeks," Chopra had tweeted.

Neeraj made an impressive return to competition after Tokyo 2020, breaking the national record with an 89.30m throw to clinch the silver at Paavo Nurmi Games and then broke the national record again with a throw of 89.94m to finish second in the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 in Sweden recently.

