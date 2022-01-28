Will Ronda Rousey Make An Appearance at WWE’s Royal Rumble 2022? Here's What Reports Say

The ‘baddest woman on the planet’ has been missing in action for quite some time now. Professional wrestler, judoka, actress and mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey lost the WWE RAW Women’s Championship title to currently reigning champion Becky Lynch in 2019 at WrestleMania 35. However, the match was notable for a botched ending, as Becky’s pinfall win over Ronda was not clean. Ronda has apparently been on a long sabbatical since and completely disappeared from WWE since her defeat. She did give birth to a daughter last year though. And now, if reports are to be believed, we may see Ronda back in action after three years at the Royal Rumble 2022.

A report by Fightful Select says that WWE is rooting to bring back Ronda for the Royal Rumble Pay Per View as a long-awaited return. Although these are mere speculation and it is not known in what form she may return - it could be either a surprise appearance or as a Royal Rumble match entrant. A rematch between Ronda and reigning champion Becky is also being considered, according to pro-wrestling reporter Dave Meltzen.

According to a report by Fightul, Ronda’s reappearance “has been talked internally to the point where it’s been dubbed a ‘poorly kept secret,’ and it’s been mentioned to outside talent. Ronda’s name was mentioned as a possible Royal Rumble contestant or at the very least, to have some engagement in the Rumble, however, her involvement beyond that is unknown."

In the meantime, Becky Lynch somewhat added to the speculation of Ronda’s comeback by teasing the latter in a tweet about a possible face-off again.

Becky will be defending her title against Scottish wrestler Doudrop in the WWE Royal Rumble 2022, the first mega pay-per-view of the year, which will be held on Saturday at The Dome at America’s Center in St.Louis, Missouri. As for whether Ronda will make an appearance or not, we can only wait and watch.

