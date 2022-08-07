Star Indian boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen on Sunday clinched a gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. She defeated Carly Mc Naul of Northern Ireland in the women’s 50kg (Light Flyweight) category, becoming the third Indian boxer to clinch a medal in Birmingham.

Nikhat had sparred with Mc Naul during a training camp in Belfast with the Irish national team and had already sorted out the Irish national champion. As the Northern Ireland boxer is good at clutching and counterattacking, Nikhat decided to keep her distance and did not allow her to come close. She dominated the bout and had perfect scores from all five judges.

Following a clinical win, Nikhat interacted with media personnel and said, “It feels great to be a Commonwealth Games champion, especially after becoming a world champion earlier this year. It feels good to win another gold medal for my country. It was a really good fight. She was an experienced fighter, but my only focus was to win this bout."

Zareen further said she is excited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that she will take his autograph on her boxing gloves.

“I’m very excited to meet him (PM Modi); I took a selfie with him last time & want a new one now. Last time, I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I’ll take it on my boxing gloves," Zareen said.

Nikhat made it three out of three for India with a solid performance despite participating in a new weight category. She had won the world championship gold in 52 kg but as that weight category has been included neither in CWG nor in Asian Games, Nikhat decided to come down to 50kg. She was as effective in this division too as she dominated Carly McNaul of Northern Ireland to win a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the 50kg final on Sunday.

Earlier, Amit Panghal captured another boxing gold for the country after defeating England’s Kiaran Macdonald in the final of 48-51 kg (Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

