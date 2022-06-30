Home » News » Sports » Wimbledon 2022: Carlos Alcaraz Storms Into Third Round

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates defeating Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in a second round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz put down an impressive marker on the Wimbledon lawns as he breezed passed Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 7-6(0), 6-3 into the third round on Wednesday

Reuters
Updated: June 30, 2022, 11:29 IST

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz put down an impressive marker on the Wimbledon lawns as he breezed passed Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor into the third round on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old fifth seed needed five sets to beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday but turned it up a notch against Griekspoor to win 6-4 7-6(0) 6-3.

Even when he was pushed into a tiebreak in the second set, Alcaraz reeled off seven straight points to seize control.

It was only the fourth match of his career on grass but already looks capable of a deep run into the second week.

Next up is Germany’s 32nd seed Oscar Otte on Friday.

first published: June 30, 2022, 11:29 IST