Wimbledon 2022, Day 5: All Eyes on Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Angelique Kerber

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic is scheduled to take on Serbian compatriot, Miomir Kecmanovic, for a berth in the fourth round at the All England Championships. Six-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic is a favourite to go all the way in the tournament and will be eyeing the Wimbledon crown for a seventh time as he hopes to turn his fortunes around for the year.

World number 3, Djokovic, has had a rather testing year, to say the least as he was sent back from Australia due to his no vaccination stance and a quarter-final exit at the Roland Garros in France as he went down to eventual champion and 14 time French Open winner Rafael Nadal.

With Djokovic still steadfast in his stance on vaccination against covid, he is set to miss the US Open later in the year and hence might need the Wimbledon title to salvage a good season according to the lofty standards of the Serb.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur will take to the main court first as she will seek to get the better of teenage Frenchwoman Diane Parry. The Tunisian reached the quarterfinal of the grass-court slam last year and hasn’t dropped a set in this year’s edition of the contest and will try to keep her momentum as she heads into the third round of fixtures at SW19.

Big serving John Isner, who comes into the third round of fixtures after dumping Andy Murray out in his previous game, will hope to surpass tenth-seeded Jannick Sinner of Italy.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is pitted against Oscar Otte of Germany while British hope Cam Norrie, who is seeded ninth, will enjoy the home support at the centre court as he goes head to head with Steve Johnson of the USA.

Women’s fifth seed Maria Sakkari of Greece is all set to face Tatjana Maria. Former champion Angelique Kerber is also slated to play on Friday. Kerber will try to shake off the challenge from Belgian Elise Mertens.

While another German, Jule Niemeier will hope to get the better of Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

