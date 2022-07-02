Wimbledon 2022, Day 6: Spotlight on Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek Also in Action

Day six of the All England Championships will feature marquee names such as Coco Gauff and Rafael Nadal contesting the third round of the tournament at the centre court.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Nadal is up against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy as the Spaniard look to move closer to his third grand slam of the year, having already pocketed the Australian Open and French Open titles this year.

The most anticipated match on the day will witness fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas going toe to toe with maverick Australian Nick Kyrgios. The mouth-watering clash is scheduled to take place on Court number 1.

Advertisement

Veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet will be seen in action against the Dutch 21st seed, Botic Van De Zandschlup in the third round of the tournament.

19th seed Alex de Minaur will go up against Liam Brody of Great Britain on court 1, where the home crowd is expected to will the latter on as he seeks to progress to the subsequent round.

Three American players will be seen in action on day 6 at the SW19 as 11th seed Tyler Fritz is pitted against unseeded Alex Molcan of Slovakia, while fellow American 29th seed Jenson Brooksby is drawn against Cristian Garin of Chile. The other player representing the USA, Brandon Nakashima, will take on Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan, who received a walkover in the previous round after Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut pulled out of the competition following a positive COVID-19 test.

Women’s world number 1 Iga Swiatek is drawn up against Alize Cornet of France while American eighth seed Jessica Pegula will confront Petra Martic of Croatia.

Harmony Tan of France, who got the better of Serena Williams in her opening main draw fixture will fight it out with British home hope Katie Boutler on court 2. China’s Qinwen Zheng is set to face 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Advertisement

Fourth seed Paula Badosa of Spain will be seen in action as she eyes progression to the eventual rounds when she faces her first real test of the tournament in the form of a match against two-time champion Petra Kvitova while 16th seed Simona Halep is slated to take on Polish player Magdalena Frech.

Coco Gauff will feature in an all-American clash when she faces Amanda Anisimova for a berth in the next round of the grass-court grand slam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.