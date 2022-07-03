Wimbledon 2022, Day 7: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Ons Jabeur Headline Middle Sunday

This year’s edition of the All England Championships has witnessed multiple firsts. A ban on Russian and Belarussian players. No points to be awarded. World number 1 and world number 2 did not step foot on the grass. And now, to add to that series, the middle Sunday of Wimbledon, traditionally a rest day, will see action continue at SW19.

British hope Heather Watson will contest her first-ever fourth-round encounter at the grass-court major when she takes on Jule Niemeier of Germany.

Niemeier’s compatriot Tatjana Maria, who ousted Maria Sakkari in her previous round of fixtures, is scheduled to go up against 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

Third seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia will attempt to get the better of Elise Mertens of Belgium while Czech Marie Bouzkova is pitted against Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

In the men’s circuit, top seed Novak Djokovic is scheduled to take on unseeded Tim Van Rijthoven as the Serb looks to move a step closer to retaining his All England crown.

Jannick Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, two of the most promising youngsters in world tennis at the moment will go toe to toe in their round of 16 fixture on Sunday.

Brit ninth seed Cameron Norrie will be willed on by the home support as he is set to take on 30th seed Tommy Paul of the USA.

American 23rd seed, Frances Tiafoe, is slated to play against David Goffin in the other fixture.

Day 6 saw some scintillating action as Rafael Nadal advanced to the next round of the tournament. Nick Kyrgios came out the victor in his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, which turned out to be an ill-tempered game with both players at each other’s throats.

Women’s world number 1 and Wimbledon top seed Iga Swiatek suffered a shocking loss to French Veteran Alize Cornet, who put an end to Swiatek’s ht streak of 37 straight match wins.

American Coco Gauff was shown the exit door by Amanda Anisimova while Paula Badosa of Spain and Romanian Simona Halep advanced to the next round of the grass-court grand slam.

