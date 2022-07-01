Wimbledon 2022: Denis Shapovalov Stunned by Brandon Nakashima

Brandon Nakashima of the United States knocked 13th-seeded Denis Shapovalov out of Wimbledon, beating the Canadian 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Shapovalov reached the semifinals at the All England Club last year, his best result at a Grand Slam tournament.

Nakashima matched his best result at a major tournament by reaching the third round. He advanced to the same stage at this year’s French Open.

Nakashima, who is ranked 56th in the world, will next face Daniel Elahi Galan. The Colombian advanced to the third round when Roberto Bautista Agut withdrew from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Spaniard Bautista Agut became the third player to withdraw from the All English Championships this year after Marin Cilic of Croatia and Italian Matteo Berrettini pulled out of the competition after returning a positive covid test.

