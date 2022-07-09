Wimbledon 2022: History Beckons as Ons Jabeur Takes On Elena Rybakina in Final

Irrespective of the outcome of the women’s final at the All England Championship this year, the coveted Venus Rosewater dish will have a new home.

World number two, Ons Jabeur, will go head to head against the 23rd-ranked Elena Rybakina, with the title and history on the line.

Tunisian Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final as she got the better of a good friend and semi-finalist Tatjana Maria of Germany 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. While Rybakina became the first Kazakh to reach the grand slam final.

27-year-old Jabeur, who was dubbed ‘daughter of all Tunisia’ by her father, is already an icon not just for the Tunisian people but for all of Africa as she has made no secret of her ambition and passion for advocating for women in sports.

The Tunisian who entered the French Open as one of the favourites to win the competition faltered at an early hurdle and was sent packing from Paris as world number 1 Iga Swiatek swept aside every player she faced en route to her second Roland Garros title.

But, Jabeur’s story at Wimbledon was different as she comfortably outclassed every obstacle she faced en route to the SW19 final.

She even had the privilege of pairing up with one of the game’s all-time greats when the returning Serena Williams picked her to form a doubles team at Eastbourne in the build-up to the grass-court tournament. Her time alongside the legendary American would have enriched her as a sportswoman and has no doubt played a part in her stunning run to the final.

On the other side of the net, stands the 6-footer, Rybakina. The shy and soft-spoken, Moscow-born Kazakh star is a hard-hitting power player who has dropped all of a single set in her run to the final at the All England Club.

Though Rybaking represents the Kazakh flag, it might be an awkward moment for the Wimbledon organisers if a Russian-born athlete were to come out as the winner in a tournament where Russians and Belarussians are banned for their country’s part in the invasion of Ukraine.

But, Rybakina has spoken of her love for the nation of Kazakhstan and the support they provided in her tennis career as she opted to play under the Kazakh banner when she was languishing at position number 175 in the WTA ranking in the year 2018.

“They believed in me. There is no more question about how I feel. It’s already a long time on my journey as a Kazakh player", said Rybakina, who has come a long way in the sport since her nationality switch.

With the cutthroat competition for slots in Russia, the then lowly ranked Rybakina couldn’t have made the cut in the country of her birth as she reflects “I didn’t have any opportunity for that. Unfortunately in Russia nobody was interested in me. Kazakhstan came to me and they provided everything, practice conditions, coaches."

“I think it’s going to be a great match (against Jabeur). She’s a great player, a very tricky player. It’s not going to be easy to play against her drop shots and volleys" she said speaking on her finals clash against the Tunisians.

