Wimbledon 2022: Marin Cilic Pulls Out After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Former finalist Marin Cilic has pulled out of Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19, the Croatian said on Monday.
The 33-year-old Cilic, who won the U.S. Open in 2014, reached the final of the grasscourt Grand Slam five years ago when he lost to Roger Federer.
Wimbledon 2022, Day 2 Fixtures: Serena Williams Returns; Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek Among Other Stars in Focus
"Hey guys, I am sad to share that I tested positive for COVID," he said on his Instagram account, adding that he was "heartbroken" to see his season on grass end due to illness.
"I have been self-isolating and was hopeful I would be ready but unfortunately I am still feeling unwell and unable to compete at my best."
Cilic, who had been seeded 14th, came to Wimbledon in strong form, having reached the semi-finals at the French Open and also making the last four of the ATP 500 tournament on grass at Queen’s this month.
Watch: F1 2022: Max Verstappen Races Ahead in Search of a 2nd World Title
He would be replaced by lucky loser Nuno Borges of Portugal in the men’s singles draw, Wimbledon organisers said.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.