Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios Reveals Novak Djokovic Wishes Ahead of Title Clash

The All England Tennis Championships are set for a brilliant final round as six-time winner and defending champion Novak Djokovic is all set to face first-time grand slam finalist Nick Kyrgios.

Djokovic stormed into the final after dumping British home boy Cameron Norrie out in the semi-finals in a four-set match that ended 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

While title opponent Kyrgios advanced to the big clash without stepping foot on the court in the sem-final contest as a result of two-time winner Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from the tournament on account of an injury he sustained in his quarter-final game against Taylor Fritz.

In the pre-final match interview, Kyrgios revealed details of a message he received from the reigning champions earlier in the week.

“We actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff. It’s real weird. Actually, like, earlier in the week, he was like, ‘Hopefully I’ll see you Sunday’, said Kyrgios as he was discussing his relationship with the twenty-time grand slam winner.

“We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird. I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there. I think it was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it. It was interesting for the media, the people watching, all that," Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios was one of the first people to have Djokovic’s back when the Serb was sent back from Australia ahead of the start of his title defence at Melbourne due to his anti-vaccination stance.

In the following major, the French Open, Djokovic was allowed to participate without the vaccination but was outdone by eventual champion Nadal in the quarter-final match.

Djokovic entered Wimbledon without having contested in the build-up competitions but seemed to be always in control as he notched up win after win to reach the final, giving him a chance to go level with Pete Sampras’ record of 7 titles at the All England Club. Only Roger Federer has more grass-court majors than Sampras in the men’s circuit.

Astonishingly, Kyrgios has the advantage over Djokovic in terms of head-to-head statistics. The Australian has faced the Serb twice before, coming out on top on both occasions.

