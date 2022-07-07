Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic Crash Out in the Semi Final

Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic lost to defending mixed double champions Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski in the semi-finals of this year’s edition of Wimbledon.

The Indo-Croat paring faced defeat despite clinching the opening set of the fixture in a game that ended 6-4, 5-7, 4-6.

The defeat draws the curtains on the Indian’s illustrious career at the SW19 as she had announced that she will be hanging up her tennis shoes at the end of the year.

The tennis star from Hyderabad, who already has a mixed doubles title each from the US Open, Australian Open and the French Open, was eyeing her eighth final at a grand slam, which ultimately turned out not to come to fruition as she was dumped out in the semi-finals of a grand slam for the fourth time in her long journey.

This was Mirza’s best showing at the grass-court grand slam, with her previous best being her record of reaching the quarter final at the All England championship thrice before in the years 2011, 2013 and 2015. Wimbledon remains the only mixed doubles grand slam title missing from Mirza’s trophy cabinet.

Earlier, the India-Croatian pair had a hard-fought win over fourth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers in the semifinals. Mirza and Pavic seeded sixth, eked out a thrilling 6-4 3-6 7-5. They had beaten Spain’s David Vega Hernandez and Natela Dzalamidze of Georgia 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) in the first round and got a walkover in their Round of 16 against Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan.

The 35-year-old tennis star had lost in the opening round of the women’s singles.

