Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza-Mate Pavic Enter Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic advanced to the Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals with a hard-fought win over fourth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers.

Mirza and Pavic, seeded sixth, eked out a thrilling 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Canadian-Australian duo in one hour 41 minutes on court 3 on Monday night.

The Indo-Croatian pair will take on the the winners of the quarterfinal between Robert Farah and Jelena Ostapenko, the seventh seeds, and second seeds Neil Skupsi and Desirae Krawczyk. This is Mirza’s best mixed doubles performance at the All England Club. She had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

Advertisement

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Wants Early Start For Centre Court Matches, Says Current Timings Turning Wimbledon Into an Indoor Event

A Wimbledon title is the only mixed doubles Grand Slam missing from her trophy cabinet. Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, has already announced her retirement at the end of this season.

Rafael Nadal swept into the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday, staying on course for a crunch meeting with Nick Kyrgios, who was on his best behaviour in a battling five-set win.

In the women’s competition, 2019 champion Simona Halep demolished Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa in just 60 minutes to set up a meeting with Amanda Anisimova.

Nadal, chasing a rare calendar Grand Slam, started his campaign at the All England Club slowly but is now in the groove as he hunts a third Wimbledon crown.

He showed no mercy to Dutch 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp in their evening clash on Centre Court, overcoming a late wobble to seal a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) win.

Advertisement

Kyrgios earlier shrugged off a shoulder injury to beat US player Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-2.

Malaysia Masters 2022: World Number One Viktor Axelsen Pulls Out

The maverick Australian was a changed man just two days after his stormy third-round victory against Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. The last time the 40th-ranked player reached the last eight at a major was at the Australian Open in 2015, a year after he reached the same stage on his debut at the All England Club.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.