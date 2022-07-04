Wimbledon 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nick Kyrgios Fined After Tempestuous Encounter

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios were both fined on Sunday for offences committed during their stormy Wimbledon clash.

Greek star Tsitsipas, who angrily hit a ball into the Court One crowd, was slapped with a $10,000 sanction while the Australian was fined $4,000 for an audible obscenity.

Kyrgios won Saturday’s stormy third-round clash, following which the pair exchanged insults in their post-match press conferences.

Kyrgios was also fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his first-round match.

The Australian maverick is known to get into trouble often for his on-court antics as Tsitsipas even went as far as calling him a ‘bully’ after his loss at the hands of Kyrgios in the third round of the All England Championships.

