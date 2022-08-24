Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova Gets Engaged To Coach Jiri Vanek

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova announced at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Wednesday that she has got engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek in her “special place".

Kvitova, who won her two titles in 2011 and 2014, tweeted the news of her engagement to former player Vanek three days after finishing runner-up in Cincinnati WTA Tour 1000 tournament.

The 32-year old posted a picture of the pair and captioned it, “Happy news we wanted to share with you guys … I said ‘yes’ in my special place."

Kvitova began working with Vanek in November 2016. In 2021, the the 42-year-old Vanek started dating Kvitova. Before making a move to United States for US Open 2021, Kvitova confirmed that she is not single and she is dating her coach Jiri Vanek.

Kvitova, was last seen in action in the Cincinnati final where she bagged the runner-up title after losing to Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-4. Kvitova was playing 40th final of her career and was hoping for a 30th title.

Garcia clinched the victory when Kvitova sent a second-serve return into the net.Garcia enjoyed her final point by dropping her knees and laying her back to the court.

During the match, Kvitova looked quite promising but then she left the court for treatment of an injury after falling behind 2-0 in the second set. However, she looked sharper after returning but couldn’t overcome the early break.

After the loss, Kvitova said, “It was definitely not the result I wanted, but if someone had told me I would be in the final I would be very happy.

“I have to see the positive things: I could have been out in my first match, I have to be proud of the 40th final of my career.

“I didn’t win the bigger trophy, but she really played very, very well.

“Caroline just, when she was down, she just served aces. She deserved to win."

She added: “The big question right now is with my health (fitness), how everything will be in a couple of days, but still having a (practice) week before US Open will help me, I hope."

Kvitova will now be seen in action at US Open 2022.

