Wimbledon: Coco Gauff and Nick Kyrgios are Pushed to the Edge But Scrape Through

American teenager Coco Gauff rebounded from a set down to beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the first round at Wimbledon.

The 18-year-old Gauff was the runner-up at the French Open but needed three sets to get past the 54th-ranked Romanian. In fact, Gauff is the youngest player in the singles draw and after her runner-up finish at the French Open this month, many are tipping her to go all the way at the All England Club.

The 11th-seeded Gauff got the go-ahead break in the third set at 5-5 on her sixth break point of the game when Ruse double-faulted.

Gauff accumulated 25 break points but converted only four. Ruse was more efficient on break points, converting four of six.

Ruse made more than twice as many unforced errors: 54 to Gauff’s 26.

Gauff reached the fourth round in her previous two appearances at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios Battles on

Feisty Australian Nick Kyrgios came through a five-set first-round Wimbledon thriller against British wildcard Paul Jubb on Tuesday as his fearsome serve eventually overpowered the 22-year-old 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7(3) 7-5.

Kyrgios is always a crowd-puller but his usual antics did not receive their usual Wimbledon appreciation this year with a home hope in the shape of 219th-ranked Jubb, who had never won a Tour-level match, on the other side of the net.

The Briton showed admirable cool as Kyrgios went through his usual range of complaints to umpire and fans and stood toe to toe in an even match, producing an excellent tiebreak to take it into a fifth set.

Kyrgios’s serve, however, held up well in the decider and, despite a few wobbles, he had just enough to come through.

After the win he told rowdy critics in the crowd: “That one’s for you — you know who you are."

“There were a couple of people not shy of criticising me — that one’s for you," said the 27-year-old, ranked 40th in the world. “You know who you are."

“The crowd was pretty rowdy," said Kyrgios. “He was a local wildcard with nothing to lose. But it was a lot of fun."

