Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek into Second Round with 36th Successive Win

World number one Iga Swiatek racked up her 36th successive victory to reach the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday, equalling the winning streak of Monica Seles in 1990.

French Open champion Swiatek defeated Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3 to remain undefeated since February.

“I feel I have only played 12 weeks of my life on grass but the whole atmosphere and tradition is pumping me up and just looking forward to the next matches," she said after the match.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon Centre Court Turns 100: Tennis History at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Advertisement

The 2018 junior champion, who exited the grasscourt Grand Slam in the fourth round last year, had the honour of opening the second day’s play on Centre Court in the absence of the retired Ash Barty who won the 2021 title.

Despite a stiff breeze swirling through the main show court, Poland’s Swiatek powered through the opening set without losing a game — registering a 6-0 set for the 17th time this year.

But problems with her delivery started early in the second set as the 25-year-old Fett, ranked 252nd in the world, built up a 3-1 lead. Swiatek, however, quickly regained her focus to win the next five games.

A powerful first serve helped Swiatek seal victory on her first matchpoint and she will meet British wildcard Sonay Kartal or Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove for a place in the third round.

Advertisement

It was the 21-year-old Polish player’s first match since winning the French Open title earlier this month.

The previous wins in her streak were on either clay or hard courts — this was her first on grass.

Martina Hingis reached 37 wins in a row before losing at the 1997 French Open final.

Advertisement

She will meet British wildcard Sonay Kartal or Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove for a place in the third round.

Advertisement

“It’s my first match on grass this season so I knew it’s going to be tricky," said the 21-year-old. “At the beginning of the second set I lost my focus little bit and she used that pretty well.

“I am pretty happy that I came back and I could finish in two sets. I am just figuring out how to play here and trying to implement all the stuff we were practising. It’s pretty exciting, a new experience for me."

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.