Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur Beats Tatjana Maria to Reach First Grand Slam Final

Ons Jabeur advanced to her first Grand Slam final by beating Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on Centre Court at Wimbledon in a victory that is also a first for Arab and African women.

The Tunisian is the first Arab woman to reach a major final and the first African woman to do so in the Open era.

Before she stepped on court, American great Billie Jean King said Jabeur was “using tennis as a platform to help Tunisia, help Africa and help Arabs" and the 27-year-old did just that as she finally ended the remarkable run of mum-of-two Maria.

Advertisement

Maria, 34, was forced to save three break points in the opening game but was unable to prolong that resistance as she dropped serve in the third and seventh games before Jabeur sealed the opening set when the German smacked a backhand long.

However, the 103rd-ranked Maria refused to hand victory away on a platter to an opponent she calls “family" as she broke for a 3-1 lead in the second and held on to that advantage to draw level when the third seed sliced a backhand into the net.

But Jabeur finally lived up to her world number two billing to run away with the third set and set up a final showdown with either Romania’s 16th-seeded 2019 champion Simona Halep or Russian-born Kazakh 17th seed Elena Rybakina.

The third-seeded Jabeur will face either 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep or 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s final.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal Suffers ‘Seven Millimetre’ Tear to Abdomen - Report

In the deciding set, Jabeur twice broke her 34-year-old German opponent — who was a first-time Grand Slam semifinalist — en route to 5-0 lead.

This was Maria’s 35th appearance at a major tournament, and the 103rd-ranked player had never been beyond the third round previously.

The 27-year-old Jabeur and Maria are good friends — “barbecue buddies," as the Tunisian said.

Advertisement

Before Thursday, South Africans Irene Bowder Peacock, at the 1927 French Open, and Renee Schuurman, in the 1959 Australian Open, were the only African women to reach a Slam final.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.