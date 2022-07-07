Home » News » Sports » Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal Suffers 'Seven Millimetre' Tear to Abdomen - Report

Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal Suffers 'Seven Millimetre' Tear to Abdomen - Report

AFP

Last Updated: July 07, 2022, 19:32 IST

Rafael Nadal is in the hunt for his third straight major title of 2022. (AP Photo)
Rafael Nadal is in the hunt for his third straight major title of 2022. (AP Photo)

Rafael Nadal played under similar circumstances at the 2009 US Open when he had a two-centimetre tear

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal has suffered a “seven millimetre" tear to his abdomen but still intends to play his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios on Friday, sports daily Marca reported.

Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, underwent scans on the injury on Thursday following his gruelling 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) victory over Taylor Fritz in Wednesday’s quarter-finals.

The 36-year-old said he was unsure over his ongoing participation in the tournament as he targets the third leg of a rare calendar Grand Slam.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios: One of The Most Thrilling Rivalries

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“I can’t give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar," he said after beating Fritz.

Nadal played under similar circumstances at the 2009 US Open when he had a two-centimetre tear.

He went on to make the semi-finals, losing to eventual champion Juan Martin del Potro.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

first published: July 07, 2022, 19:30 IST
last updated: July 07, 2022, 19:32 IST