Home » News » Sports » Wimbledon Shorten Men's Doubles to Three Sets Like Other Grand Slams

Wimbledon Shorten Men's Doubles to Three Sets Like Other Grand Slams

Wimbledon was the only grand slam tournament to stage five-set doubles matches, but will now move into line with the Australian Open, French Open and US Open

Advertisement

AFP

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 07:46 IST

London

Wimbledon centre court (AP)
Wimbledon centre court (AP)

Wimbledon will shorten men’s doubles matches from best-of-five sets to best-of-three from this year’s championships, the All England Club announced on Wednesday.

The traditional five-set format had been criticised in the past for discouraging more singles specialists from entering the doubles.

Wimbledon was the only grand slam tournament to stage five-set doubles matches, but will now move into line with the Australian Open, French Open and US Open.

“The decision was made following a wide-ranging consultation and the change brings Wimbledon into line with the other grand slams which stage the gentlemen’s doubles in a best-of-three format," the AELTC said in a statement.

RELATED NEWS

“This update will provide the referee’s office with greater certainty when scheduling matches during the event and we hope it will encourage even more players to enter doubles at Wimbledon as a result."

Advertisement

All other formats at Wimbledon will remain the same.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 26, 2023, 07:46 IST
last updated: January 26, 2023, 07:46 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks