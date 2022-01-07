Home » News » Sports » Winter Olympics-bound Md Arif Khan Included in Target Olympic Podium Scheme

Winter Olympics-bound Md Arif Khan Included in Target Olympic Podium Scheme

Md Arif Khan
Md Arif Khan

Md Arif Khan will take part in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the Slalom and Giant Slalom events.

Advertisement
Sports Desk| News18.com
Updated: January 07, 2022, 16:16 IST

The Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved the inclusion of Alpine Skiing athlete Md Arif Khan in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core group, until the Winter Olympics, scheduled this February in Beijing, China.

Khan will take part in the Winter Olympics in the Slalom and Giant Slalom events. He has also been approved an amount of Rs 17.46 Lakh under TOPS towards training in Europe and procurement of equipment, ahead of the grand event in China. Khan’s current training base is in Austria, where he is accompanied by his coach and physio.

Md Arif Khan in action

Advertisement

The MOC approved the European training camp for Khan for a total of 35 days, which started since his qualification for the Winter Olympics. He won the quota in giant slalom in a competition in Montenegro in December last year. A month prior, he earned the quota place for the Slalom event. The feat earned Khan the unique distinction of becoming the first Indian to win direct quota spots in two different Winter Olympics events, besides being the first athlete from the country to seal a berth at the Winter Olympic games 2022.

RELATED NEWS

The Gulmarg-based athlete had won two gold medals, in the Slalom and Giant Slalom events, at the 2011 South Asian Winter Games, held in Uttarakhand.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Sports Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sports

first published: January 07, 2022, 16:16 IST