Woman Cyclist Accuses India Coach of 'Inappropriate Behaviour' During Official Camp

The national cycling sprint team chief coach RK Sharma has been accused by a female athlete of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ while they were in a camp in Slovenia and has sent a complaint to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The camp was the preparatory camp for Asian Track Cycling Championships which is scheduled in Delhi from June 18 to 22.

News.18com has learnt that the coach was appointed on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and following the complaint by the athlete, SAI has immediately brought her back to India to ensure her safety.

SAI has also constituted a committee to investigate the matter on priority. The Cycling Federation of India have also formed their own separate committee to look into the allegation.

Advertisement

“We have received a complaint from ____ against the Chief coach (SPRINT) of the Indian National team, Mr. R.K Sharma regarding an inappropriate behaviour during the Training cum Competition Foreign exposure Trip at Slovenia. This camp was the preparatory camp for Asian Track Cycling Championships which is scheduled at Delhi from 18-22 June 2022," CFI in a statement said.

“The CFI stands with the Complainant, ____ and has already convened to Sports Authority of India and ____ that the decision of the Committee formed by the SAI will have the full support of the Federation on the decision," the statement added.

“The Federation also formed a committee with the Secretary General - Mr. Maninder Pal Singh, Mr. SS Sudeesh Kumar - President Kerala Cycling, Ms Dipali Nikam - Chief Coach Maharashtra Cycling Team and Mr. VN Singh, Assistant Secretary, CFI who met today with the complainant and assured ____ full support during the time SAI committee comes out with its findings and decision," statement added.

CFI revealed that the rest of the players with coach RK Sharma are coming back to India on June 14.

Advertisement

News18 is withholding the name of the athlete from all mentions in the CFI statement.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.