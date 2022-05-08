Women's Hockey Nationals: Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Goa Win Pool Matches

Hockey Karnataka defeated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh Hockey outplayed Hockey Delhi in matches between neighbours at the 12th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship 2022 on Sunday.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

In the thrilling Day 3 action, Hockey Karnataka picked up a solid 3-0 win over Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in the Pool G match. Captain Pooja M. D. (3′) opened the scoring for her team and Nisha P. C. (9′) doubled the lead a few minutes later.

Before the end of the first quarter in the first match of the day, Shaina Thangamma M.P (15′) scored the third goal for her side after which Hockey Karnataka defended well to maintain their lead and get the win.

Advertisement

In the second game of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Delhi Hockey 7-0 in a Pool G match. Scoring two goals for her team, Shreya Singh (18′, 29′) starred for Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the match, scoring a brace.

Bramhacharimayum Sarita Devi (7′), Sonal Tiwari (14′), Varsha Arya (50′), Pallavi Kumari (53′), and Vinamrata Yadav (58′) scored the remaining goals for their team as Uttar Pradesh Hockey picked a comfortable win.

The third match of the day was a Pool G contest in which Goans Hockey beat Hockey Gujarat 5-1. Geeta Rathod (4′, 8′) and Veena Naik (5′, 33′) starred for Goans Hockey, with each player scoring a brace in the match. Melissa Fernandes (12′) also scored a goal for Goans Hockey, while Muskan Kureshi (27′) scored the consolation goal for Hockey Gujarat.

The final game of the day was a Pool H contest between Kerala Hockey and Hockey Himachal, who picked a 3-1 win. Hardeep Kaur (12′), Ritu Rani (31′), and Narinder Kaur (37′) scored the three goals for Hockey Himachal. Meanwhile, Anju Shaji (24′) scored the lone goal for Kerala Hockey.

Advertisement

The Pool F match between Hockey Arunachal and Hockey Andaman & Nicobar was forfeited with Hockey Arunachal picking a default 5-0 win.

Meanwhile, in the final match on Day two, Hockey Jharkhand beat Le Puducherry Hockey 36-0.

Advertisement

Betan Dungdung (5′, 12′, 19′, 27′, 29′, 49, 51′, 52′, 53′, 58′) scored 10 goals for Hockey Jharkhand, while Albela Rani Toppo (2′, 21′, 21′, 29′, 39′, 43′, 48′) scored seven goals, and Pramila Soreng (1′, 20′, 32′, 35′, 45′) scored five goals for their team.

Fulmani Bhengra (13′, 16′, 45′, 47′) scored four goals, while Roshni Dungdung (25′, 37′, 59′), and Edlin Bage (7′, 44′, 57′) also scored hat-tricks in the match. Reshma Soreng (8′, 55′) scored a brace, while Dipti Toppo (18′), and Nirali Kujur (23′) scored a goal each to help Hockey Jharkhand pick up the win.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.