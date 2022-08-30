An important decisive event of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for determining the wrestler who would represent India at the World Championship in the 59kg category got abruptly stopped within just 54 seconds into the bout on Monday (August 29).

Why did the bout stop? Injury? Technical glitch?

No! But, because WFI forgot to invite a group of seers from Ayodhya, who were the chief guests during the the women’s selection trials held at SAI Centre in Lucknow. The seers were invited on the mat to “bless" the two competitors before the start of the decisive bout.

WFI in fact stopped the game regardless of the high-intensity start between former world championship medallist Pooja Dhanda and her young challenger Mansi who were all focused on the match.

WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, ordered the referee to pause so that the seers could come on the mat, “bless" and get pictures taken with them.

Singh was seen sitting on the sofa with a microphone in his hand and controlling the proceedings according to him. He not only ordered the bout to stop but also gave instructions to seers who came from Hanuman Garhi Matth in Ayodhya.

“Don’t take much time," Singh told them. “The bout has already started and the wrestlers are warmed up. Toh aashirwad dijiye aur jaldi aa jaiye (Please give your blessings and come back soon)."

When after almost half-a-dozen seers got their pictures clicked, the wrestlers returned to the mat and bout started. Mansi displayed some skillful moves and then defeated her seasoned opponent 2-0 in a nail-biting match.

As per the result, Mansi will be a part of the Indian team for next month’s World Championship in Belgrade that will be led by Commonwealth Games champion and former world medallist Vinesh Phogat, who defeated U-20 World Champion Antim Panghal.

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who finished on the top at the Commonwealth Games 2022, was missing from the trials because of tight schedules between the tournaments.

Though bouts went fine but Singh caught all the attention during the event. The six-term MP did not fail to put his word whenever possible. Before, seers could bless the wrestlers, Singh was seen teaching the rules to the referees. In an another match, he halted the game because he felt the official gave a wrong decision. And acting as a man of power, he forced for a video review.

It didn’t stop only at the seers as after all the bouts were completed and the women’s team got finalised, the 65-year-old made all wrestlers sit on the mat in three rows in front of him. Then he pointed out technical flaws in some of them while giving tips to the coaches.

Such stoppages and controversies are quite common now from these selection trials but this time Singh went a step ahead and told all the wrestlers,

“We expect that all of you will praise the government, SAI and the federation for everything they are doing for you. We are supporting you in all ways, so it’s not asking for a lot. And if there are any hurdles, let me know and I’ll ensure it’s taken care of."

