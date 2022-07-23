Annu Rani Javelin Throw Qualification World Athletics Championships 2022 Live Updates: Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani will compete in the World Championships finals after coming up with a throw of 59.60m on her last attempt in the qualifiers on Thursday.
Annu was on the verge of an early exit after starting with a foul throw and then managing a below par 55. Read More
Annu Rani with the first throw of 56.18m is placed 9th. After the first round Australia’s Mackenzie Little leads the pack with 63.22m
Here is the startlist
Annu was on the verge of an early exit after starting with a foul throw and then managing a below par 55.35m in her second attempt but managed to send her spear to 59.60m, which was well below her season’s best but good enough to push her into the finals. She finished fifth in Group B qualification round and made it to the finals as eighth best across two groups.
The 29-year-old national record holder failed to touch the 60m mark but has the chance to make amends in the finals on Saturday (6:50am IST). She has a season’s and personal best of 63.82m. Those who touched 62.50m mark or 12 best performers across two groups made it to the finals. Only three competitors could get past the automatic qualification mark of 62.50m. Season leader Maggie Malone of USA failed to make it to the finals after finishing 12th in Group B and 22nd overall with a best throw of 54.19m while defending champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia made it to the medal round as fifth-best performer with an effort of 61.27m. Annu has qualified for her second consecutive World Championships finals in her third appearance in the showpiece. She had finished eighth in the finals with a best throw of 61.12m in the last edition in 2019 in Doha. She could not qualify for the finals in 2017 in London after finishing 10th in her qualification group.
Annu had broken her own national record with a throw of 63.82m while winning gold during the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in May in Jamshedpur.
