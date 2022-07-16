World Athletics Championships, Day 1 India Results: Avinash Sable, Murali Shreesankar Qualify

The Indian contingent started off their World Athletics Championships adventure in the early hours of Saturday morning as Avinash Sable and Murali Shreesanker earned qualification to the finals of the 3000m Steeplechase event and the long jumps events respectively.

National record holder Avinash Sable Qualified for the finals of the 3000m steeplechase event as he finished his heats in the third position with a time of 8:18.75s.

Long jumper Murali Shreesankar recorded an 8.00m effort to earn qualification to the final of the event, while compatriots Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees Yahiya missed out on qualification despite valiant efforts of 7.79m and 7.73m respectively.

Priyanka Goswami finished 34th in the 20km race while Sandeep Kumar came in 40th in the men’s category of the very same event.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will also be in action today in the men’s shot put event. The man who holds the Asian and national record of 21.49m will seek to break the automatic qualification mark of 21.20 after recording a season-best of 20.34 recently.

Day One Results:

Women’s 20km Race Walk Finals -Priyanka Goswami –

Finishes 34th in the field of 28th with a timing of 1:39:42s.

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase- Avinash Sable – Heats 3

Qualifies for the final, finishing Heat 3 third with a timing of 8:18.75s

Men’s Shot Put Qualification-Tajinderpal Singh Toor – July 16- 7:25 am IST

Men’s 20km Race Walk Finals-Sandeep Kumar – July 16- 3:40 am IST

Finishes 40th in the field of 45 with a timing of 1:31:58s

Men’s Long Jump Qualification-

Murali Shreesankar qualifies for the final with a jump of 8.00m

Jeswin Aldrin (7.79m) and Muhammed Anees Yahiya (7.73m) fail to qualify

India’s Contingent for World Athletics Championship 2022:

Neeraj Chopra (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Jeswin Aldrin, Muhammad Aneesh Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump)

Kamalpreet Kaur (Women’s Discus Throw)

MP Jabir (400m Hurdles)

Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel (Men’s Triple Jump)

Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 20km Race Walk)

Rahul Rohilla, Sandeep Kumar (Men’s 20km Race Walk)

Seema Punia (Women’s discus throw)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men’s Shot Put)

S Dhanalakshmi ( Women’s 200m)

Annu Rani (Women’s Javelin Throw)

Parul Chaudhary ( Women’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Noah Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Muhammed Anas (Men’s 4×400 relay)

