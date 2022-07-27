World Champion Sunny Edwards Vanquishes Social Media Troll In A Boxing Match

IFB flyweight champion Sunny Edwards recently took on a social media troll in a boxing match and unsurprisingly the world champion did not take too much time to finish the game. Edwards had invited Twitter user Fabrizio Tanga to his gym after the social media troll challenged the boxing star.

Tanga, who travelled up from London for the match, could hardly put up a fight and eventually he was forced to retire. Tanga reportedly spent £110 on a train to travel 200 miles to take on Edwards. The match lasted for a little more than six minutes.

It was indeed a herculean task for Tanga but his dedication was enough to earn praise from Edwards.

“Over an eight-year professional career, Fabrizio Tanga, the man in the background, the Italian Stallion, the man with the plan, had a train ticket to come up. It was crazy though because I invited him up here yesterday, offered to pay for him, accommodation, take him out for food, everything. And he turned it down saying he was ill. Then he randomly came up today. I wasn’t even meant to be training today – I was at home on the sofa with my kids and I look at my phone and he’s in Sheffield outside my gym," Edwards told iFL TV.

The British boxer also lauded Tanga for taking part in the match straightaway after travelling for four long hours.

Tanga had posted a series of annoying tweets ahead of the highly contentious fixture and it eventually resulted in the match being played. Though the hostile atmosphere did not influence the game at all as Edwards was mostly respectful throughout the match.

Edwards, after the match, applauded Tanga for taking part in the high voltage clash.

“Full sparring footage with pre and post-interviews. In all seriousness respect to Fabrizio Tanga for travelling 4 hours on train from London to Sheffield, on his own back and dragging me off the sofa for a couple rounds sparring. Boxing media enough of the “beat up" I touched him," Edwards wrote while posting footage of the match on Twitter.

Edwards, who currently holds a remarkable 18-0 record in his professional career, is expected to face a stern challenge in his next encounter. Edwards, in all likelihood, will clash against WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez in the next encounter.

