World Cup 3: Indian Archers Go Down in Compound Team Events

Paris: Indian women’s compound team lost the bronze play-off to France while the men’s team was eliminated from the Archery World Cup Stage 3 after losing its quarterfinal to Turkey, here on Wednesday.

A day after World Championship silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam raised the expectation with a second-place finish, the women’s trio of Jyothi, Priya Gurjar and Muskan Kirar lost 228-231 to Britain in the semifinal.

Fighting for the bronze, the team squandered a two-point lead to lose to French opponents Sophie Dodemont, Lola Grandjean and Sandra Herve 231-233.

Having got a bye into the quarterfinals, the third-seeded Indian women’s team had started off by eliminating their Brazilian rivals 230-227.

The men’s team of Abhishek Verma, Mohan Bhardwaj and Aman Saini began with a 234-232 win over South Africa but suffered a one-point defeat against Turkey, going down 234-235.

