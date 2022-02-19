Home » News » Sports » World Number Four Stefanos Tsitsipas Stunned by 163rd Ranked Roman Safiullin in Marseille

Stefano Tsisipas (AP)
Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin beat World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the Marseille ATP quarter-finals on Friday.

AFP
Updated: February 19, 2022, 09:20 IST

World number four and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered an embarrassing straight-sets defeat to 163rd-ranked Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in the Marseille ATP quarter-finals on Friday.

Safiullin, 24, clinched a memorable 6-4, 6-4 win over his Greek opponent who was runner-up at the French Open last year.

“It’s the greatest victory of my career," said the Russian, a former junior Australian Open champion.

“It was my first time in a quarter-final and the first time I have beaten a top 10 player."

Safiullin will meet world number nine and last weekend’s Rotterdam champion Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the last four.

Auger-Aliassime needed six match points to see off Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 6-3, 6-4.

The other semi-final pits second seed Andrey Rublev of Russia against France’s Benjamin Bonzi.

first published: February 19, 2022, 09:20 IST