World Para Athletics Grand Prix: India Get Rich Haul of 14 Medals

Sprinter Pranav Prashant Desai and high jumper Ramsingbhai Govin Padhiyar clinched gold medals on the final day as the Indian contingent signed off from the Dubai 2022 World Para Athletics Grand Prix and 13th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships here with a total of 14 medals.

Overall India won five gold medals, six silver and three bronze to claim eighth place in the medals table. Colombia finished on top with 25 medals including 12 gold, followed by Algeria (16) and Thailand (30) with 11 and 8 gold medals respectively.

After his 200m T64 gold on the second day, Desai claimed the top place in 100 m men T63/64 final, racing in 11.74 seconds to finish ahead of Thailand duo Denpoom Kotcharang (12.12 sec) and Kantinan Khumphong (13.57 sec) in perfect conditions at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.

“It was a perfect week for me. Both my races were over my expectations. I hope to continue the momentum and take gold medals in Asian Para Games in both the events," Desai told the Paralympic Committee of India.

Later, Padhiyar and Shailesh Kumar produced a leap of 1.84m each but the former was awarded the gold in the men’s high jump T42 final. Thailand’s Angkarn Chanaboon took the bronze in the T47 category with a jump of 1.90m.

In the shot put final F42/46, Asian Para Games medallist Mohammed Yasser settled for silver after confusion arose with the weight of his shot put. He was thus forced to play with someone else’s equipment, managing 14.73m in his fourth throw. Kuwait’s Faisal Sorour got a distance of 15.23 m to take the gold, while Kazakhstan’s Ravil Mansurbayev (14.44 m) took the bronze.

In women’s events, Jayanti Behera ran the 100m women’s final T46/47 in 13.16 seconds to take the bronze, behind USA’s Brittni Mason (12.43s) and Tereza Jakschova of the Czech Republic (13.04s).

Earlier, Desai, Someswara Rao and Mohit have clinched gold medals for India.

Accompanying coach Manju Nath was happy with his wards show. “The team did well. We secured several medals and Asian records. Now the team will be focusing on the upcoming Asian Para Games," he was quoted as saying by the PCI.

Among other events, Switzerland wheelchair racing legend Marcel Hug broke the world record en route winning the men’s wheelchair 5000m T54 gold.

Overall the Championships saw four world records and 20 continental records.

