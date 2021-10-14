World Record Holder Athlete Agnes Tirop Dead in Apparent Stabbing in Kenya

The world athletics community was in shock on Thursday as reports emerged from Kenya of the death of World 10,000m bronze medallist Agnes Tirop, who was found dead at her home in an apparent stabbing incident. According to a statement by Athletics Kenya, Tirop, 25, was found dead in their home in ITen after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband. Reports said that the police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident which happened just over a month after Tirop competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise," Athletics Kenya said in its statement on Wednesday evening.

“Kenya has lost a Jewel, who was one of the fas1cs1-rising athletics giants on the international s1age. thanks to her eye-ca1ching performances on the track.

“Just last month, she broke the women-only record in 1he women’s 1Okm at Road to Records Race in Germany. timing 30:01. Last week, she finished an impressive second, timing 30:20 at the Valencia Half Marathon," the Athletics Kenya statement said.

Tirop’s decorated CV also includes a World Cross Country title in 2015 during which she made history as the second youngest medallist at that level.

She also won the Africa Cross Country Championship in 2014 in Kampala, Uganda as well as the World Junior Cross Country Championship in 2013 in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Two-time world medallist and world record-holder Tirop had tried to add an Olympic medal to her resume but had finished fourth. She came agonizingly close to adding an Olympic medal to her resume as she finished fourth in the 5,000m at Tokyo 2020.

Since returning from Tokyo, Tirop slashed 28 seconds off the previous 10km road race record and posted an impressive time of 30:20 at last week’s Valencia Half Marathon.

“Athletics has lost one of its brightest young stars in the most tragic circumstances," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said.

“World cross country champion at just 19, Agnes Jebet Tirop burst onto the global scene in 2015 and has been one of the world’s best female distance runners over the past six years.

“This is a terrible blow to the entire athletics community, but especially to her family, her friends, and Athletics Kenya and I send them all our most heartfelt condolences," he said.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened. Our prayers and thoughts with the family. Rest in peace, champion (Folded hands)," tweeted the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

