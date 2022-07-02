World Sports Journalist Day 2022: All You Need To Know

WORLD SPORTS JOURNALIST DAY 2022: Running around with our mates in open fields or sitting across the table and strategising our moves, sports contribute to the holistic development of a person. It may be a leisure activity for most people while some take it up as a career. But certain individuals mix their keen interest in sports with journalism and pursue a career as ‘Sports Journalists’. Every year on July 2nd, World Sports Journalist Day is observed globally to recognize the outstanding efforts of the journalists who bring the world of sports closer to its viewers.

What is Sports Journalism?

Advertisement

Sports journalism is a form of reporting that focuses on matters pertaining to any subject or topic related to sports. It is an essential component of every media organization. Sports journalists work on various media platforms including print, broadcast, and the internet. There are several local and national journalism organisations active in sports reporting.

History of World Sports Journalist Day

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) established the World Sports Journalist Day in 1994. Furthermore, the day commemorates the formation of the AIPS organisation that took place back on July 2, 1924, during the Summer Olympics in Paris. Over the years, the accomplishments of numerous sports media professionals have been honoured on this day.

Significance of World Sports Journalist Day

Advertisement

World Sports Journalist Day is intended to encourage and recognise various sports journalists for their outstanding efforts. It motivates the journalists to set good examples for future generations and inspires them to pursue a career in sports journalism. On this day, many media organisations conduct special events to felicitate their sports journalists.

Another agenda for celebrating this special day is to promote sports across the globe as a medium to unify people and establish peace and harmony.

Advertisement

Sports unite people all throughout the world, regardless of ethnicity, language, or social position. Amid the busy schedules, it’s not always possible for us to be updated with all the information related to our favourite sport. From breaking news to exclusive scoops, sports journalists keep fans up to date on their favourite players and teams. They also function as watchdogs to maintain the pious nature of sports.

Mark your calendars for a day dedicated to honouring all the writers and reporters who bring the world of sports closer to us. Happy International Sports Journalists Day!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.