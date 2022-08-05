World U20 Athletics Championships 2022: India's Rupal Choudhary Wins Bronze Medal in Women's 400m

India’s Rupal Choudhary has won a bronze in women’s 400m at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia. Rupal took the third spot with a personal best timing of 51.85s on Thursday.

This was her second medal of the ongoing championships having earlier played a vital role in winning India a silver in the 4X400 mixed relay team event as well. They took the second spot by setting a new Asian record with a timing of 3 minutes and 17.76 seconds.

The gold medal of the 400m went to Yemi Mary John of Great Britain who finished with a personal best timing of 51.50s. Damaris Mutunga of Kenya won the silver with a timing of 51.71s.

With one silver and a bronze, India are currently joint-17th in the medal table alongside Eritrea. USA is sitting at the top of the standings with five gold, two silver and three bronze followed by Kenya (three gold, one silver and two bronze) at the second spot with South Africa (two gold, two bronze) completing the top-three.

When in school, Rupal once resorted to hunger-strike to convince her father, a small-time farmer, to take her to a stadium in Meerut where she wanted to pursue her dream of becoming a professional athlete.

“I always wanted to be an athlete and shared my ambition with my father Omvir Singh in 2016. He promised to take me to Kailash Prakash Stadium in Meerut after I pass my class IX final examination. However, the venue is around 18km from my village Shahpur Jainpur. Being a small-time farmer, he found it difficult to keep his words. But I sat on a hunger strike for three days after which my mother Mamta chided him which forced him to take me to the stadium," Rupal told The New Indian Express in an interview last year.

