Home » News » Sports » World Wishes Rafael Nadal Speedy Recovery After Wimbledon Withdrawal

World Wishes Rafael Nadal Speedy Recovery After Wimbledon Withdrawal

By: Sports Desk

Last Updated: July 08, 2022, 10:15 IST

FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal sports tape on his stomach following a medical timeout as he plays Taylor Fritz of the US in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Rafael Nadal has announced he has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to injury, handing Nick Kyrgios a walkover into Sunday's men's singles final. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal sports tape on his stomach following a medical timeout as he plays Taylor Fritz of the US in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Rafael Nadal has announced he has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to injury, handing Nick Kyrgios a walkover into Sunday's men's singles final. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Twenty-two-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from the ongoing Wimbledon tournament ahead of his semi-final clash against Australian Nick Kyrgios

Advertisement

Twenty-two-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from the ongoing Wimbledon tournament ahead of his semi-final clash against Australian Nick Kyrgios.

The Spaniard pulled off an amazing five-set win against his quarter-final opponent Taylor Fritz to set up the final four clash against the Australian Kyrgios but made a statement pulling out of SW19 after he suffered a muscular injury in his abdominal region.

Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Wimbledon Ahead of Semifinal Against Nick Kyrgios Due to Abdominal Injury

“I made my decision because I don’t believe I can win two matches. Under these circumstances. I can’t serve, I can’t do the normal movement to serve. I have to say that I can’t imagine myself winning two matches," the two-time grass-court grand slam champions said at a media conference.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Nadal, renowned for his fighting spirit and never say die attitude, pulled off yet another miraculous comeback in the quarter-finals after dropping the first set.

“Out of respect for myself, I do not want to go out there and not be competitive enough to play at the level that I need to play to achieve my goal and with a big chance to make things much worse."

Admirers of the most decorated men’s tennis player of all time and event organisers alike sent their wishes to the legend hoping for a speedy recovery.

Wimbledon’s official Twitter handle shared a post that read “We’re sad to see it end this way, @RafaelNadal.Thank you for another year of unforgettable moments at The Championships".

Advertisement

The All England Lawn Tennis Club extended its sympathy to the injured star.

Advertisement

Nadal’s semi-final opponent, who will now progress directly to the final of the All England Championships, Kyrgios wished the southpaw a speedy recovery.

Nine-time Wimbledon champion, Martina Navratilova shared a tweet that read “Just so disappointed for @RafaelNadal - such a shame his body isn’t allowing him to continue- his spirit is unbreakable- hope he will be back soon- VAMOS Champ!!! #classact all the way"

Roland Garros, the host of Nadal’s favourite clay surface tournament, where he has won the French Open title a record 14 times in his career, posted Get well soon @RafaelNadal!"

Australian Open, which Nadal won at the beginning of the year also shared their thought with the reigning champion wishing him a speedy recovery

Wimbledon holder Novak Djokovic is slated to take on Brit Cameron Norrie in the other semi-final game, as the Serb tries to defend his title successfully after a challenging year for the six-time grass court slam winner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

About the Author

Sports DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news,...Read More

first published: July 08, 2022, 10:15 IST
last updated: July 08, 2022, 10:15 IST