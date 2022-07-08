World Wishes Rafael Nadal Speedy Recovery After Wimbledon Withdrawal

Twenty-two-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from the ongoing Wimbledon tournament ahead of his semi-final clash against Australian Nick Kyrgios.

The Spaniard pulled off an amazing five-set win against his quarter-final opponent Taylor Fritz to set up the final four clash against the Australian Kyrgios but made a statement pulling out of SW19 after he suffered a muscular injury in his abdominal region.

“I made my decision because I don’t believe I can win two matches. Under these circumstances. I can’t serve, I can’t do the normal movement to serve. I have to say that I can’t imagine myself winning two matches," the two-time grass-court grand slam champions said at a media conference.

Advertisement

Nadal, renowned for his fighting spirit and never say die attitude, pulled off yet another miraculous comeback in the quarter-finals after dropping the first set.

“Out of respect for myself, I do not want to go out there and not be competitive enough to play at the level that I need to play to achieve my goal and with a big chance to make things much worse."

Admirers of the most decorated men’s tennis player of all time and event organisers alike sent their wishes to the legend hoping for a speedy recovery.

Wimbledon’s official Twitter handle shared a post that read “We’re sad to see it end this way, @RafaelNadal.Thank you for another year of unforgettable moments at The Championships".

Advertisement

The All England Lawn Tennis Club extended its sympathy to the injured star.

Advertisement

Nadal’s semi-final opponent, who will now progress directly to the final of the All England Championships, Kyrgios wished the southpaw a speedy recovery.

Nine-time Wimbledon champion, Martina Navratilova shared a tweet that read “Just so disappointed for @RafaelNadal - such a shame his body isn’t allowing him to continue- his spirit is unbreakable- hope he will be back soon- VAMOS Champ!!! #classact all the way"

Roland Garros, the host of Nadal’s favourite clay surface tournament, where he has won the French Open title a record 14 times in his career, posted Get well soon @RafaelNadal!"

Australian Open, which Nadal won at the beginning of the year also shared their thought with the reigning champion wishing him a speedy recovery

Wimbledon holder Novak Djokovic is slated to take on Brit Cameron Norrie in the other semi-final game, as the Serb tries to defend his title successfully after a challenging year for the six-time grass court slam winner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.