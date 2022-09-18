World Wrestling Championships 2022: Bajrang Punia Claims Bronze

Indian wrestling icon Bajrang Punia bagged the bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships 2022 in Serbia.

Punia got the better of the Puerto Rican wrestler, Sebastian Rivera, as the Indian battled back from a position of disadvantage to come out on top as he sealed an 11-9 victory in the bronze medal bout.

With Punia’s triumph, India has picked up two medals in the ongoing edition of the World Championships as he joins Vinesh Phogat, who also picked up a bronze medal in the 53Kg category.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here