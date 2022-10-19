World Wrestling Championships U23: Sajan Bhanwala Bags Historic Greco-Roman Bronze

Sajan Bhanwala claimed India’s first Greco-Roman medal in the U23 World Wrestling Championships as he marched to a bronze medal victory in Pontevedra, Spain.

ALSO READ|NBA: Stephen Curry Led Golden State Warriors Sink LeBron James’ LA Lakers 123-109

The Indian wrestler, contesting in the 77 Kg Greco-Roman division beat the Ukrainian Dmytro Vasetskyi in the repechage round to get his hands on the bronze medal with a score of 10-10.

Bhanwala registered a win in his first-round bout against Aistis Liagugminas of Lithuania to open his competition. But, he fell 0-8 to Alexandrin Gutu of Moldova, who made it to the final thereby guaranteeing a slot in the repechage round for the Indian.

Advertisement

India has never won a medal in the Greco-Roman variant of wrestling at the U23 level with Bhanwala himself coming closest in the 2019 edition.

But, this time around Bhanwala ensured that he wouldn’t return empty-handed and his resolve propelled him to a victory over his Ukrainian counterpart.

The Indian contingent that was scheduled to participate in the event in Spain was drastically truncated after 21 of the named 30 wrestlers were denied visas for the competition.

According to reports, the visas of the athletes were denied on the grounds that they might overstay their welcome.

Advertisement

Wrestling Federation of India Chairman Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said it was unfortunate that only nine out of the named 30 had received their visas.

The Chairman of the WFI, Singh, said that the 21 wrestlers who were denied a visa did have supporting documents from the government and the organisers of the championship.

Advertisement

Singh explained that when a tournament of such magnitude is assigned to a country, there is a condition that they wouldn’t stop players from any country from participating, including contestants from nations the host has strained relations with.

He also recollected the Asian Championships that took place in India in the year 2020. During that edition of the esteemed tournament, the Indian government had provided the Pakistani contingent with visas, and accommodations and had even dropped them off safely at the Wagah border.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here