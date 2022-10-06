'Would Consider Racing at Suzuka Once Post Retirement', Says Sebastian Vettel

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who is set to call time on his Formula One racing career at the end of the season, is geared up to do what he does best as the F1 entourage comes around to Japan.

Vettel, who has managed to stand tall atop the podium at Suzuka circuit on four different occasions in his glittery career said that he would seriously consider coming in as a substitute driver for a one-off race at the Japanese circuit even after retirement if the situation were ever to arise.

“It is a great track for many reasons," said the German who clearly adores the venue.

“Obviously, I love driving, and I think around this track I always felt very alive, and the passion felt or feels very alive," he elaborated on his sentiments about the track in Japan.

When asked by the media present at the presser if he would participate in other types of races in Japan post his illustrious F1 career, the 35-year-old said “Who knows what the future brings? We will see what type of car maybe in the future will come up."

“Maybe if one of these guys in the future races here feels a bit sick. I don’t know, I don’t wish them to feel so, but I wouldn’t mind jumping back in for a race at Suzuka at any time," the Aston Martin driver said.

“One race, one race career in the future. Yeah, if anybody is happy to sign up a driver for a single race."

“I’m sure those guys wouldn’t be happy to step aside, but that would be something I’d seriously consider."

Vettel, who announced that he would be hanging up his boots at the end of this year’s Formula One calendar has enthralled fans with his performances on the track and his wit off it.

Known to be a lively presence in the paddock, the German has been cherished by fans of motorsport worldwide for his humour and good nature. He has also cultivated a cult following by championing social causes and amplifying them using his worldwide popularity.

