'Wow What a Disgrace,' Nick Kyrgios Takes Sly Dig at Critics Ahead of Novak Djokovic Exhibition Match

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, famous for his controversial acts, took a sly dig at his critics after it emerged that his pre-Australian Open exhibition match against Novak Djokovic had sold out in less than an hour.

ALSO READ| Auckland Classic: John Isner Loses to Gregoire Barrere, Ugo Humbert Crashes Out Too

The match between Kyrgios and Djokovic is scheduled to be played at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday. A Melbourne-based journalist had tweeted that the much-talked-about fixture was sold out in 58 minutes. Kyrgios, upon seeing the post, cheekily wrote, “Wow Nick Kyrgios is bad for the sport! Wow, what a disgrace, a national embarrassment! How dare he sell out another stadium, the arrogance."

Advertisement

Tickets were priced at $20 and proceeds are slated to go to the Australian Tennis Foundation. The first Grand Slam of the New Year is all set to kick off with the Australian Open. The event is set to start next Monday. The event will also mark Novak Djokovic’s return to the country after the 35-year-old was banned a year back. And Nick Kyrgios had provided Djokovic at that point in time.

“I wasn’t his favourite guy – let’s say it that way – for many years. But he was one of the very few that stood by me last year, and I respect that and appreciate that. In those moments you can actually see who truly supports you and who is by your side and who goes with, I guess, the flow of society and the pressures that media puts on you. He was giving me undivided support in the moments when I was being challenged a lot, and him as an Australian, I respected that a lot. Since then, our relationship has changed for the better," Djokovic reportedly said in Adelaide last week.

Advertisement

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic met each other in the finals of Wimbledon last year. The Serbian offered an incredible fightback in the game to win his seventh Wimbledon title. Djokovic had clinched a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 win to emerge victorious.

Nick Kyrgios, on the other hand, has been out of action since October due to an injury. The 27-year-old will also be defending his doubles titles at the Australian Open this year.

Read all the Latest Sports News here