Live: WWE Wrestlemania 38, Night 1 Latest Updates - Logan Paul Makes His Wrestlemania Debut

A hard-hitting tag team showdown is set for The Showcase of the Immortals when Rey & Dominik Mysterio go to war with The Miz & Logan Paul on WrestleMania Saturday!

At WWE Elimination Chamber, The Miz took a swing at Dominik, and Dominik retaliated by helping his father claim a singles win against the former WWE Champion. Although some might argue this his actions were justified in the wake of Miz’s underhanded tactics during the weeks leading up to his matchup against The Legendary Luchador, The A-Lister did not see it that way. Instead, he decided he needed a tag team partner as he headed into WrestleMania to even the odds with the Mysterios. And on the Feb. 21 edition of “Miz TV," he revealed that competitor to be social media megastar Logan Paul!

Paul’s partnership with Miz comes as a bit of a surprise since the former WWE Champion nearly came to blows with the outspoken boxer last August on Raw. It does make sense, though, since both explosive media personalities are proud natives of Cleveland, Ohio, both have been seen as WWE outsiders and both are known to occasionally employ sneaky tactics.

Now that the match has been made offical, will the cunning combination of Miz and Paul be enough to best WWE’s first-ever father/son Tag Team Champions? Dominik may be young, but he has quickly proven himself as a bona fide Superstar, one who possesses much of the ultra-athletic talent that his legendary father has used over the years.