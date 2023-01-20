Wrestlers File Written Complaint With IOA President PT Usha: Allege Sexual Harassment, Demand Dissolution of WFI

Star India wrestlers have filed a written complaint with the Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha alleging sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In the letter, signed by Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia, the wrestlers have also accused WFI of financial misappropriation.

“On behalf of all wrestlers in the country, we would like to bring to your notice some very serious complaints of sexual harassment against WFI President Shri Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. These complaints have been informed to us by several young wrestlers," the letter reads.

The letter mentions that Vinesh Phogat was ‘mentally harassed and tortured’ by WFI president which forced her to contemplate suicide.

They have made four demands including appointment of a committee to enquire into the complaints of sexual harassments, resignation of WFI, dissolution of the wrestling federation and formation of a new committee to run the affairs of WFI in consultation with the wrestlers.

The wrestlers have also said that there’s no involvement of political party or industrialist and their protest is a fight to “ensure a safe and secure place and environment for our young wrestlers especially female wrestlers."

