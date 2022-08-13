Wrestling Federation of India Unhappy With Women Wrestlers Clinching Only Two Gold Medals At CWG 2022

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) disappointed with women wrestler’s show at Commonwealth Games 2022 despite two gold medals.

India had a great outing in the wrestling events at CWG 2022 with all their 12 athletes winning medals in their respective categories. But, WFI was left unimpressed as they expected more gold medals from women wrestlers.

“It was not a great show by our women wrestlers. If you are not winning such a weak field, what it reflects on your performance." said a WFI official

While the country celebrated the clean sweep by the athletes from India, the

The federation felt that they sent one of the strongest contingents for the event and therefore expected more Gold medals. While four out of six men athletes won Gold medals, women had just two, despite placed with weak competitors.

“The national federation is not pleased that four Indian women wrestlers could not take advantage of a weak field," he said.

The official stated that they will review players’ performance and look at what went wrong in the tournament.

“We are going to sit with the wrestlers and review the performance. Anshu could not even launch a proper attack against a much older opponent. Wrestlers must think about it. India is certainly a powerhouse in CWG but I don’t think it reflected properly in our results," the official added.

Among women, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik won gold while Anshu Malik, who was also a gold medal favourite, returned with silver in 57kg category.

Pooja Gehlot (50kg), Divya Kakran (68kg) and Pooja Sihag (76kg) settled for bronze despite a thin and weak field.

However, men’s athletes showcased some incredible performances as Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Naveen Kumar (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg) and Bajrang Punia (65kg), each bagged a gold medal.

Debutants Deepak Nehra and Mohit also made to the podium with a bronze medal for India in their respective categories.

Overall, India’s wrestling contingent became the most successful one in the CWG 2022 with each bagging a medal but road ahead is tricky for all as far bigger challenges await for them - the Asiads and World Championships. The wrestlers will require to show their skills again in those tournaments.

