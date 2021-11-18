Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Prefers To Die in The Ring Than Spend Time in ICU

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair launched a new podcast this week, “Wooooo Nation Uncensored," and one of the subjects during the conversation was whether he would like to wrestle another match. He also mentioned that he’d prefer to die in the ring and be alright with that.

“Most assuredly, and a lot of conversation, that talk hasn’t happened, but could I do it? Absolutely. I’m in better shape now than I was when Sting and I wrestled the last match on Nitro," the 72-year-old was quoted as per New York Post report. He also mentioned that even though he is interested, the company won’t let him do anything. Flair said he was even ready to sign anything but was also sympathetic towards WWE as they’ll have so much liability about such a fight.

“Nobody wants me to die on their watch. I’d rather die in the ring," the 16-time World Champion said. “If I have to go. I’d rather not jump off the 19th floor or spend another 31 days in the ICU," he added.

The ICU reference was in regard to Flair’s heart emergency two years back. “The Nature Boy" also revealed that he had a $1.8 million hospital bill, which he refers to as “miracle", adding that he kicked out and lived to tell about it. He was in the hospital for one week before being granted his release in May 2019.

He articulated that he is in a better shape at present, as compared to his previous match against Sting during the WCW Nitro final. Even though he was unprepared for and had to fight in a t-shirt, he explained that it was a match that “thematically mattered the most" as the performers had a long history with such promotion.

Flair’s final match in WWE was a famous fight at WrestleMania 24 against Shawn Michaels in 2008. The bout was special in ways as Michaels was very emotional when he was about finishing off a legend whom he had looked up to in wrestling.

