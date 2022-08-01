Wrestling Legends Pay Tribute To Ric Flair As Veteran Takes Ring For One Last Time

Wrestling stalwart Ric Flair strutted down the aisle to enter the ring at the age of 73 for one last match in his long and illustrious career. The 16-time world champion partnered with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to clash against the duo of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the main event on Sunday.

In a brutal encounter filled with high-octane drama and intense action, Flair enthralled fans. The “Nature Boy" caught Jarrett in a figure-four leglock to secure his final victory in a match where he just could not lose. The legend was busted open and soaked in blood in the aftermath of the bout.

After the match, Ric Flair was paid homage by various wrestling legends on the ringside including the likes of The Undertaker, Mick Foley, and Bret Hart. This night was earned by Flair’s corpus of work. His immense contribution to the wrestling entertainment industry is the sole reason that the legends assembled around the guardrail to pay tribute to one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

He then took the microphone and thanked the audience, proclaiming Nashville to be one of the best wrestling cities in the world.

The fans will have loved the spectacle of witnessing a legend wrestle for the last time in his career. The pomp and ceremony seemed big-time as Flair made the night memorable for him and his fans. Jarrett and Lethal were ideal foils for Flair, creating a lot of tension and making the match quite intriguing. He kept things simple and the babyfaces emerged victorious with the confetti flying all over the ring.

As wonderful as he was, as big as his legacy is, and as famous as he will always be, this definitely had to be his final battle inside the square ring. By the time the match concluded, Flair was looking every bit of his age. It was discomfort rather than nostalgia that was flowing rampantly when he stood in the middle of the ring absolutely exhausted and drenched in blood while the fans chanted “you’ve still got it".

But it can be said that Ric’s last match was definitely filled with a lot of flair.

