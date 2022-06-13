WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek Strengthens Hold on Top Spot

French Open champion Iga Swiatek remains firmly at the head of the new WTA rankings released on Monday, over 4000 points ahead of number two Anett Kontaveit.

The 21-year-old Pole has held the top spot since the surprise retirement of Australian Ashleigh Barty at the end of March.

The only change in the Top 20 sees Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, beaten in Sunday’s final at ‘s-Hertogenbosch by the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, take fifth place from Maria Sakkari.

Neither Sabalenka nor Alexandrova will be at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam event of the year, as Russian and Belarusian players have been barred from competing following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

No WTA ranking points, however, will be awarded for the event.

WTA rankings as of June 13, 2022 (Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 8631 pts

2. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4511

3. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4245

4. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4150

5. Aryna Sabalenka 4145 (+1)

6. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4075 (-1)

7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 3678

8. Jessica Pegula (USA) 3255

9. Danielle Collins (USA) 3255

10. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3060

11. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2975

12. Darya Kasatkina 2765

13. Cori Gauff (USA) 2756

14. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2642

15. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2605

Advertisement

16. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2596

17. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2585

18. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2474

19. Victoria Azarenka 2330

20. Simona Halep (ROM) 2196

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.