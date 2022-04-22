WTA Roundup: Emma Raducanu to Meet Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart

British teenager Emma Raducanu used three sets to down Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 on Thursday in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Stuttgart, Germany.

The eighth-seeded Raducanu, the reigning U.S. Open champion, will face Poland’s Iga Swiatek, the top seed and recently crowned world No. 1, in the quarterfinals. Raducanu won 35 of her 47 first-service points (74.5 percent), served up five aces and broke Korpatsch’s serve five times.

No. 2 seed Paula Badosa of Spain endured a third-set tiebreaker to finish off Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4) in two hours and 30 minutes. Third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus was a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 winner over Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who was playing her first tournament since October.

Germany’s Laura Siegemund advanced when No. 4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece retired while down 6-4, 3-1. Russian Liudmila Samsonova upset Czech sixth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4. Fifth seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and seventh seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia were also victorious.

TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan won 30 of 47 first return points en route to a 6-2, 6-0 win in 74 minutes over Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson in the second round at Turkey.

Russia’s Anastasia Potapova saved all five break points and needed just 70 minutes to defeat Croatia’s Petra Martic 6-2, 6-3. No. 7 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain also had a straightforward day in beating Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-1.

Sixth seed Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia advanced when Ukrainian foe Lesia Tsurenko retired down 6-4, 1-0, and Russian third seed Veronika Kudermetova advanced over Romania’s Ana Bogdan via walkover.

