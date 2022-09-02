WWE Clash At The Castle 2022: All you need to know about the mega wrestling event

The excitement and the anticipations are sky high as the WWE Universe is all set for the promotion’s premium live event, the Clash at the Castle. The enthralling pay-per-view event will mark the return of the Wrestling commotion in the United Kingdom after 30 years. Slated for September 3, at the Principality Stadium in Wales, this will be WWE’s first major event without former CEO Vince McMahon. With Triple H charged as the Creative head of WWE, it will be intriguing to see how the premier spectacle unfolds on Saturday evening.

Main Event: Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns in his home country for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the night’s main event. McIntyre will be eager to dethrone WWE’s superstar Reigns, who has not been defeated decisively in almost three years.

Major Titles on the line

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match between defending champion Liv Morgan and Shaya Baszler will unfold at WWE Clash at the Castle. Another championship bout is expected to take place on the highly anticipated PPV, as Gunther defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Match Card

As things stand, six matches have been announced for the night with more matches expected to be added after the Friday Night SmackDown episode.

Main Event- WWE Universal Title Match- Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Title Match- Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther vs Sheamus

Edge and Rey Mysterio vs The Judgment Day

Asuka, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss vs IYO SKY, Bayley and Dakota Kai

Riddle vs Seth Rollins

When will WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 take place?

The WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 will take place on Saturday, September 3.

Where will the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 take place?

The WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 will be held at the Principality Stadium in Wales, UK.

What time will the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 begin?

The WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast WWE Clash at the Castle 2022?

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 will be telecast on the Sony Sports network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of WWE Clash at the Castle 2022?

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

