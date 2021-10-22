WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Full Results: Roman Reigns Beats Brock Lesnar; Xavier Woods Crown King of the Ring

At WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Universal Champion Roman Reigns used questionable tactics to survive Brock Lesnar, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch bested Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, WWE Champion Big E overcame Drew McIntyre, Edge outlasted Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell, Goldberg took apart Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere No Holds Barred Match, Xavier Woods defeated Finn Bálor to win the King of the Ring Tournament, Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop to win the Queen’s Crown Tournament and so much more.

>WWE Crown Jewel: Full Results

>The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

The Usos got The Bloodline rolling by opening WWE Crown Jewel with a victory over the re-formed Hurt Business.

>Edge def. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell Match

Edge brutalized Seth Rollins to survive a vicious Hell in a Cell showdown and put an end to their rivalry.

>Mansoor defeats Mustafa Ali

Mansoor could not wait to prove his worth to his former tag team partner after Mustafa Ali assaulted Mansoor on Raw to sever their partnership. Saudi Olympia Tareg Hamedi saves Mansoor from a post-match assault after Mansoor’s win over Mustafa Ali

>RK-Bro defeat AJ Styles & Omos to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships

RK-Bro overcome AJ Styles & Omos to remain Raw Tag Team Champions.

>Zelina Vega overcomes Doudrop to become the first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament Champion

Zelina Vega made history at WWE Crown Jewel, overcoming the much stronger Doudrop to become the first-ever Queen’s Crown Champion.

>Goldberg ends Lashley in merciless No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere Match

Goldberg destroyed Bobby Lashley in a brutal No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere Match.

>Xavier Woods crowned King of the Ring after defeating Finn Bálor

Woods accomplishes lifelong King of the Ring dream after defeating Bálor

>WWE Champion Big E retains title with victory over Drew McIntyre

Big E retained his WWE Championship in a powerhouse match with Drew McIntyre

>Becky Lynch retains the SmackDown Women’s Title in frenzied Triple Threat

The Man retains her title in wild Triple Threat Match against Belair and Banks Match against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks

>Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar looked for a suplex early and often, but the newly-crowned “Suplexorcist" Roman Reigns countered each time, hanging on to the ropes before landing some brutal elbows. Reigns pulled Lesnar out of the ring, bouncing his face off the ring post and keeping The Beast at bay with a Superman Punch and an unorthodox dive over the top rope to send Lesnar crashing into the barricade.

Lesnar got back into the ring but was met by a Spear from Roman for a near-fall. After another Superman Punch, Reigns went for another Spear, but this time Lesnar rolled out of the way to send The Head of the Table shoulder-first into the ring post.

The Beast took advantage of a stunned Reigns with a pair of suplexes followed by an F-5 for a two-count on The Tribal Chief. Lesnar looked to end it with another F-5, but Reigns’ leg clocked the referee in the head as Lesnar dropped the titleholder.

Lesnar went for the cover and seemingly had the win in hand until he noticed the unconscious referee, and Reigns caught a distracted and frustrated Lesnar off guard with a Spear. As both men lay flat on the mat looking to Paul Heyman for help, a seemingly torn Heyman threw the championship in between the two Superstars, yelling simply, “You know what to do."

The tug-of-war commenced with Lesnar snatching the title away from Reigns only to turn into a pair of superkicks by The Usos. Reigns then battered Lesnar with the WWE Championship, covering him for the win.

