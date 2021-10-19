WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Match Card, Start Times and All You Need to Know about the pay-per-view

After the conclusion of Extreme Rules, WWE is all set to present its next major pay-per-view (PPV) in the form of Crown Jewel 2021. The blockbuster event will be hosted at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, October 21. Vince McMahon and Co are leaving no stone unturned and are once again pulling out all of its tricks for next Thursday’s show in Saudi Arabia. Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Brock Lesnar will headline the PPV. While Becky Lynch will also put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line in a triple threat match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, among others. The grand PPV will also feature the finals of King of the Ring, Queen’s Crown tournament and multiple other must-see matches.

Time and Venue of WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Crown Jewel 2021 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 21, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The PPV will kick off at 10:30 am (IST).

Advertisement

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 telecast details: WWE fans in India can catch the action live on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. And also, live stream on Sony LIV, AirtelTV and JioTV.

Here is the full match card for WWE Crown Jewel 2021:

WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

“No Holds Barred" Match - Bobby Lashley vs Goldberg

Randy Orton and Riddle (C) vs AJ Styles and Omos - WWE Tag Team Championship

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (C) vs Binaca Belair vs Sasha Banks

Mansoor vs Mustafa Ali

WWE Championship - Big E (C) vs Drew McIntyre

“Hell in a Cell" match - Edge vs Seth Rollins

Queen of the Ring 2021 (Final) - Zelina Vega vs Doudrop

King of the Ring 2021 (Final) - Finn Balor vs Xavier Woods

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.